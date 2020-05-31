Fire Breaks Out at Army Canteen in Delhi Cantonment, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to The Spot

Fire at Army canteen in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 31: A fire broke out at an Army canteen in the Delhi Cantonment area on Sunday. At least eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident.

It was not clear what caused the fire. Pictures from the spot showed smoke billowing out the structure and a damaged wall and other parts of the Army canteen.

Fire Breaks Out at Army Canteen in Delhi Cantonment:

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Army Canteen in Delhi Cantt area. 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QjGQwtnxNI — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Further details about the fire incident were awaited. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information arrives.