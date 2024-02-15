New Delhi, February 15: At least three people were killed in a fire in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening, police said. Charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur, a fire official said. Delhi Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Main Market Area in Alipur, Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

Blaze Erupts in Paint Factory in Alipur

#WATCH | Alipur Fire | 22 Fire tenders reached the spot and fire was extinguished. 3 casualties so far. Search operation underway: Fire Service https://t.co/JOsrp4VZpB pic.twitter.com/VhPma6PDM4 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was contained by around 9 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway. According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory.