A massive fire broke out at the main market area of National Capital Delhi’s Alipur region on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway. According to the authorities, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Alipur, Multiple Fire Tenders Dispatched.

Delhi Fire Video

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at the main market of Alipur. Fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/M5dvY3Q6er — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

