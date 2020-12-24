New Delhi, December 24: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government is ready for COVID-19 vaccination programme. "Delhi government has completed all preparations & is ready for vaccination. There are around 51 Lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase. The process of identification of all such people is almost complete," said Kejriwal. Delhi's Daily COVID-19 Case Count Remains Below 1,000 for 3rd Consecutive Day, Arvind Kejriwal Says Don't Let Guard Down Yet.

"We would need 1.02 Crore doses of vaccine for the first phase of vaccination since each person will get two doses. Currently, we have the capacity to store 74 Lakh doses which will be increased to 1.15 Crore within one week," said the Delhi CM adding that the heath care workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 50 or with some specific diseases including diabetes will be given the vaccine in the first phase on priority basis as soon as the vaccine is available. COVID-19 Third Wave Ending in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal as Coronavirus Cases Dip.

He also said that the Delhi government will keep the receivers of the vaccine updated with all the developments regarding the vaccination programme. Kejriwal also informed that the authorities have also shortlisted various volunteers to help with in the implementation of the vaccine. He also cautioned the people to immediately report to the authorities in case of any side -effects observed after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

