New Delhi, December 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over a decline in daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and fatalities in the national capital. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated and praised residents of Delhi, urging them not to low the guard against COVID-19. His tweet came after Delhi reported 18 deaths and less than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day. 'Delhi Has the Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate in India, Positive Cases Under 1,000 for Past 3 Days', Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"There has been a significant decrease in coronavirus cases and deaths in Delhi. This is quite satisfactory. This is the result of the hard work of all Delhiites. Congratulations to all Delhiites. But don't be lax, keep the caution going," Kejriwal tweeted. The national capital recorded 871 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 more fatalities in a day, authorities said on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Delhiites:

This was the third consecutive day when the daily increase in cases remained below the 1,000 mark. On Tuesday, 939 new instances of the viral infection was reported, while the previous day the rise was 803, the lowest since August 17 when 787 cases were recorded. These 871 new cases came out the 87,861 tests, including 45,816 RT-PCR tests and 42,045 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day.

Following the fresh increase, the COVID-19 infection tally in the city surged to over 6,19,618 and the death toll increased to 10,347 on Wednesday. Earlier today, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country.

