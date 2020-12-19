New Delhi, December 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal on Saturday said that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the city has ended owing to the efforts of the citizens. "With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona," said Kejriwal. Adding that the positivity rate of COVID-19 per 100 testings was 15.6 per cent in November which has come down to a mere 1.3 per cent currently. He informed out of the 87,000 test results came today only 1,133 people have been tested positive for the virus. India News | Delhi Reports 1,418 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Touches 10,219.

Kejriwal also said that Delhi is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests across the country. The national capital is conducting 4500 tests per one million population. " Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country," said the Delhi CM. He also accused other state government of being involved in fraudulent practices around the testing of coronavirus, however he claimed his government has refrained from any such acts. Delhi Govt to Stop Putting Posters Outside House of People Under Home Isolation After Contracting COVID-19, Aims to Reduce Stigma.

"When COVID cases started increasing here, some told me that no. of tests should be decreased or commit fraud in testing. Similar fraud was being committed at other places to show lower no. of cases. I instructed doctors/officers that lives of people is most important," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi reported 1,418 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted. The national capital's deaths mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities in last 24 hours. The positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the fourth consecutive day, on Friday. It was 1.51 per cent on Thursday, 1.96 per cent on Wednesday and 1.9 per cent on Tuesday.

