Delhi High Court, In Midnight Hearing on Violence, Asks Police to Ensure Safe Passage Of Injured To Hospitals

Picture of violence in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 26: Delhi High Court in an urgent midnight hearing on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday directed Delhi police to ensure safe passage to injured victims by deploying all resources. The High Court also asked police to make sure that injured people receive immediate medical treatment. This development comes amid heavy violence in the northeast area of Delhi. Delhi on Edge: HM Amit Shah Chairs 3rd Meeting in 24 Hours as Violence Claims 13 Lives So Far.

A special sitting was convened at the residence of Delhi HC Judge Justice S Muralidhar, where Justices Muralidhar and Anup Bhambhani, were present under the order of Justice GS Sistani. The bench was hearing an urgent plea by one Rahul Roy seeking safe passage of the injured to medical institutes with better facilities. Delhi Violence: Jaffrabad Road Cleared of Anti-CAA Protesters, 'Shoot at Sight' Orders Issued by Police.

Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing (on the intervening night of 25&26 February) directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage for the injured victims by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/ngUDvgsB21 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

The petitioner also urged the court that the information about the wounded people admitted to the hospitals is not available with their families and friends and said that arrangements should be made to provide information on request.

The court has asked the Delhi Police to submit a status report of the compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them. The same will be placed before the High Court today at 2:15 p.m. on.

The violence in the northeast has led to 17 deaths and more than 150- including a child- injured as a result of communal clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Areas including Chand Bagh, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Jafrabad, Gokulpuri, and Kardampuri witnessed violence.