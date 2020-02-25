Delhi Violence: Jaffrabad Road Cleared of Anti-CAA Protesters, 'Shoot at Sight' Orders Issued by Police

Members of riot control squad of Delhi Police | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 25: The arterial road in Jaffrabad locality of North East Delhi, where anti-CAA demonstrators launched a sit-in agitation since Sunday, was cleared on Tuesday night by the Delhi Police. The road clearance came amid massive violence in the northeastern part of the city, with over a dozen fatalities being reported so far, along with over 150 civilians being injured. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Jumps to 13, Police Appeals For Peace and Harmony, Warns Locals Against Rumours.

Amid the tense situation in Delhi, the police had issued "shoot-at-sight" orders to the police personnel. The order, reports said, would come into effect after United State President Donald Trump was scheduled to leave at 10 pm. The measure is aimed at curtailing the galvanisation of violence mobs who have created a riot-like situation in the North East district.

Update by ANI

#Correction Shoot at sight orders remain, earlier report of it being lifted was incorrect. pic.twitter.com/DSoyATVtdz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Death Toll Jumps to 13

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official: 13 deaths have been reported since yesterday. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/VeA1j58nTk — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Delhi Police issued a statement, in the backdrop of violence on Tuesday, appealing the residents to exercise restraint and refrain from paying heed to rumours. "Earnest efforts are being made, including deployment of reinforcement and involving respected and senior citizens of the area, to restore normalcy. All citizens are requested to cooperate with the police to maintain harmony," said the statement issued by the police department.

"Please dont believe any sensations relating to any incident in your area. Most of them are turning out to be rumours. Authenticate the news before believing and spreading it further. I also appeal to maintain peace and harmony," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) in Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal, said.

The violence in Delhi erupted on Sunday, when the anti-CAA protesters in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh were challenged by a pro-CAA rally led by BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The clashes turned intense on Monday, when rioting was reported in several parts of the North East Delhi. Among the casualties also includes head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in firing by a protester. Other fatalities include members of both Hindu and Muslim communities.