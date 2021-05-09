New Delhi, May 9: As the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sunday said its services on all lines will remain suspended from Monday till 5 am on May 17.

The DMRC statement came after the city government extended the ongoing lockdown for another week. According to the DMRC statement, in the wake of the extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended for passenger or essential services from Monday till 5 am March 17. Lockdown Extended in Delhi Till May 17 To Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Earlier in the day, announcing the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down over the last few days, any complacency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

Marriages will be held at home or in courts with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). "There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period," it said.