New Delhi, May 9: COVID-19 lockdown has been extended in Delhi by a week till May 17 to curb the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital territory. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The ongoing lockdown will end in Delhi on May 10 in the morning. During the lockdown from May 10-17, metro services will remain suspended in the national capital. COVID-19 Daily Positivity Rate in Delhi Reported Below 25%.

After the implementation of the lockdown, the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the national capital has come down to 23 percent from 35 percent. Kejriwal said that the state administration utilised the lockdown period to strengthen its health management. With the help of the Centre, the Delhi government has added beds and improved health infrastructures in the capital. Delhi: COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation Can Now Apply Online for Oxygen, Know How To Register at delhi.gov.in.

"Since the new Covid cases are still coming up in large number, restrictions cannot be relaxed, in fact have to be strengthened at this stage in the city and therefore, the Delhi government has extended lockdown till next one week with more restrictions -- Delhi Metro services will remain shut from tomorrow morning," stated Kejriwal while addressing an online press conference.

What Will Remain Open?

Essential services are allowed

Takeaway service, home delivery of food

Government offices

Doctors, Media personnel, patients, pregnant women will be allowed to travel in the lockdown.

Intra-state travel will be allowed.

What Will Remain Closed?

Delhi metro services

Cinema halls and swimming pools

Gyms and Spas

Private offices

People not allowed for non-essential travelling

Religious and political gatherings banned

No visitors allowed in religious places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi, which was announced by Kejriwal on April 19 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, was to end early morning on Monday. Meanwhile, the national capital reported 17,364 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the fifth day in a row when it reported a single-day spike of below 20,000 cases, pushing the overall case tally to 13,10,231. Meanwhile, 332 people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the national capital's overall death toll to 19,071

