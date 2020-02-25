Delhi: No Mosque Vandalised in Ashok Vihar, Say Police

Police in violence-hit North East Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed reports that a mosque was vandalised in North West district's Ashok Vihar area. A video was doing rounds with the claim that rioters vandalised a mosque in Ashok Vihar and climbed up to minaret and hoisted the saffron flag. However, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police in North West district, has rejected these reports, news agency ANI reported. CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 Scheduled For Wednesday Amid Violence in North East Delhi.

"Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information," ANI quoted DCP Vijayanta Arya as saying. Violence continued on Tuesday in Delhi's North-East district even as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were in the national capital. Delhi Violence: Journalists Attacked by Mob While Covering Clashes Between Pro And Anti CAA Groups.

Violent mobs went on a rampage in several parts of North East Delhi following clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups on Monday afternoon. This came a day after BJP leader Kapil Mishra threatened to remove an anti-CAA group protesting near the Jaffrabad metro station. As many as 13 people have been killed so far in the violence. The Delhi Police maintained that the situation was under control.