On Thursday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four members of the "Azad Group" gang. According to reports, the gang is involved in the illegal supply of arms to various parts of the country. "Two semi-automatic pistols, two pistol magazines, 20 live cartridges were recovered from them," officials of Delhi police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

Four Members of ‘Azad Group’ Gang Arrested

