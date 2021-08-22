New Delhi, Aug 22: The national capital on Saturday reported a total of 19 fresh Covid case, the lowest daily caseload in this year, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases take the total tally to 14,37,293 in the city.

The death toll remains at 25,079 as no death due to Covid-19 was recorded for the second consecutive day in Delhi. Zydus Cadila COVID-19 Vaccines To Begin Commercial Rollout in India From Mid-September; Will Produce 10 Million Doses per Month.

This is the twelfth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16 and August 20 too, no death due to Covid-19 was reported, according to official data.

Total 48 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,784, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the capital stands at 430, and 132 of them are being treated in home isolation.

According to the bulletin, the city has achieved 0.03 per cent Covid infection rate for the first time, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.22 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,740 new tests were conducted including 47,534 RT-PCR tests and 12,206 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number to 2,50,42,978 so far. As per the bulletin, there are 239 containment zones.

The markets in the national capital can stay open beyond 8 pm from August 23, as the Delhi government on Saturday announced the lifting of restrictions in view of a decline in Covid-19 cases in the city.

