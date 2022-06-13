Delhi, June 13: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man who was in a live-in relationship with his wife in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar. According to police, the accused, identified as Robin, already has five cases of robbery, hurt, and theft against him, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the reports, the incident took place in the Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday at around 11:45 pm. The deceased, Kunal, and Reena, the wife of the accused, were going to her house in Gali Pahar Wali when the accused approached them, stabbed Kunal multiple times, and fled the spot. Cops recorded Reena's statement and filed a case. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Following Heated Argument in Tuticorin.

Reportedly, cops got a tip-off that the accused was present near the Tis Hazari Court complex, following which a raid was conducted and he was arrested. During interrogation, the accused said that he and Kunal were close friends but Kunal developed a relationship with his wife when he was in jail.

