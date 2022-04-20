Toothukudi, April 20: A horrifying incident has come to light from Tuticorin where a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner's two-year-old daughter by smashing the child against a wall following a heated argument with her over their relationship. The accused, identified as David, was arrested on Tuesday, said police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the mother of the deceased, Stephie (28) was married and had two daughters from her marriage. She, however, separated from her husband and was in a live-in relationship with David. Reportedly, David grew suspicious of Stephie having an affair with someone else. Both of them often fought over this. Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Minor’s Murder in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As per the report, they both got into a heated argument on Tuesday night. At around 2 am, David allegedly smashed the 2-year-old baby along with her cradle against a wall and fled. Following this, Stephie rushed her daughter to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital but doctors on duty declared the baby dead on arrival. The cops at Thazhamuthunagar police station booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

