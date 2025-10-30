New Delhi, October 30: The Delhi Police on Thursday rescued a 27-day-old infant, who was kidnapped on October 8 under the Tilak Nagar police station area in the national capital, officials said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Darade Sharad Bhaskar, the baby was rescued and reunited with his biological parents. An FIR was registered following the incident, and teams were formed to investigate the matter, which led to the recovery of the infant.

"On October 8, a 27-day-old infant was kidnapped from the Tilak Nagar Police Station area. An FIR was registered, and teams were formed to carry out the investigation. The police successfully recovered the infant," Bhaskar said in a statement. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Woman to Death Over Money Dispute, Arrested After Failed Bid To Dump Body in Dabri Drain.

Delhi Police Arrest Childless Couple and Accomplices

#WATCH | Delhi Police rescued a 27-day-old kidnapped infant and arrested a childless couple, a woman, and two juveniles involved in the abduction. The operation was carried out by the team of Police Station Tilak Nagar, under the supervision of senior officers. Maya (40), a maid… pic.twitter.com/ZphRsZwsQW — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Police have arrested three individuals, Maya, Shubh Karan, and Sanyogita, and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the kidnapping. During interrogation, the juveniles revealed that Maya had offered them Rs 20,000 to carry out the abduction. Further investigation revealed that Maya intended to hand over the baby to her neighbours, Shubh Karan (36) and his wife, Sanyogita (27), who were childless.

"Two juveniles were apprehended, who later revealed that Maya had offered them Rs 20,000. During interrogation, Maya disclosed that the kidnapping was carried out to hand over the baby to her neighbours, Shubh Karan (36) and his wife, Sanyogita (27), who were childless. The police have arrested Maya, Shubh Karan, and Sanyogita, while the two juveniles have also been apprehended. The baby has been reunited with the biological parents," Bhaskar added. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Seelampur, Walks Into Police Station to Confess Crime.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident came to light after a newborn was kidnapped from near Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar. The officials acted promptly and a team scanned over 200 CCTV cameras along possible routes to trace the suspects' movements.

The investigators identified two individuals captured on CCTV arriving on a stolen scooty around 5:00 AM and fleeing with the infant. The vehicle was later found to be stolen from Naraina. Further investigation revealed that Vikas, who is already in jail in another case, had handed over the stolen scooty to Anil, who later passed it to a juvenile. During sustained questioning, the juvenile disclosed the entire conspiracy.

The police said that Maya, who is a maid living in Uttam Nagar, conspired with her neighbours, Shubh Karan and his wife, Sanyogita (27), who were childless despite several years of marriage. Maya had noticed a woman living with a newborn on the roadside near Pacific Mall, and the trio planned to abduct the baby. Maya allegedly offered Rs 20,000 to the juveniles to execute the kidnapping.

