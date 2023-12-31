New Delhi, December 31: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her youngest daughter over a property dispute in Delhi, police said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested the accused. The deceased was identified as Beermati, a resident of Ranhola village. A police officer said that the incident occurred between 5 to 5.30 a.m. on Saturday and there were cut marks on her neck, hands, and legs.

During the probe, it was revealed that Beermati went to her plot near her house at around 5 a.m. and when her son Devender's wife Asha went to the plot at about 5.30 a.m., she found her mother-in-law dead inside the plot. Delhi Shocker: Dhaba Owner, Son Found Murdered At Their Residence in Nabi Karim, Servant Absconding.

There was a dispute regarding property in the family and her husband, Ishwar, 70, who is an ex-serviceman and turned towards spirituality), used to reside somewhere outside, the police officer said. During the probe, as per CCTV footage near the scene of the crime, the police team tasked to crack the case zeroed in on the possible accused as Promila, the youngest daughter of the deceased. Delhi Shocker: Student Stabbed To Death in DU Campus, Probe Launched.

“Finally after an overnight operation, accused Promila, 36, a resident of village Ranhola was arrested from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh area near her home,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer, Jimmy Chiram.

Promila works as a guest teacher of Sanskrit at the GBSS School, Ashok Nagar. "As per the initial probe, the reason behind the murder is property dispute," the DCP added.

