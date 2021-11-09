Delhi, November 9: In a horrifying incident, A 23-year-old woman was left severely injured after a man allegedly threw acid on her for rejecting his marriage proposal in Bawana, Delhi. The victim suffered third-degree burn injuries was taken to the hospital where she was being treated. The accused was arrested from Bihar on November 6.

According to the report published in the Times of India, The accused Montu had fled to his native place in Bihar. police bought him back to Delhi for interrogation, During which he confessed that he threw acid on the woman for rejecting his marriage proposal. He also told the police that he had procured a country-made pistol and planned to shoot the woman's husband. During questioning, he told police that he hid the gun in a secluded place in Bawana.

Police took him to the mentioned spot to recover the weapon when he misguided them and retrieve the gun and started an open fire on the police. In retaliation, police returned the fire, and Montu was shot in the right leg. Uttar Pradesh Acid Attack: 25-Year-Old Woman Suffers Severe Burn Injuries After Two Bike-Borne Throw Acid at Her; Incident Recorded on CCTV.

The Victim, in her statement, said that "She lived with her husband and her child in Bawana. The accused was her neighbour. When he expressed his love for her, and asked her to marry him, she refused. The police officer said that "When accused started pestering her for marriage, she moved away in Pooth Khurd area. But Accused followed them there. One day he called her to his room on some false pretext and started to confess his love for her. She again rejected his proposal. Infuriated by her rejection, he tied her to a chair and threw acid on her face, and then fled from the spot."

The accused has been charged with Section 326A of the India Penal Code (IPC) and a separate case of an attempt to murder and attacking the police personnel on duty.

