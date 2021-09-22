Jalaun, September 22: A 25-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries, following an acid attack by two bike-borne youths. The woman was at her toy shop at Lajpat Nagar here on Tuesday, when the youths, who wore masks to cover their faces, threw acid on her and fled.

Akansha Saini, the victim, was first rushed to a primary health care centre and then referred to the Orai medical college. Jalaun Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi K/umar said that her condition is stated to be stable. Acid Attack in Jalandhar: 47-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured After Fellow Factory Worker Throws Acid On Her; Accused Arrested.

The SP said that the incident was recorded by a CCTV camera and the police are probing the matter. The family members of the victim have not yet given any complaint in this connection, he said.

