Mumbai will experience pleasant weather at 25.33°C with broken clouds on January 6, while Kolkata sees a cooler day at 19.7°C under scattered clouds. Chennai and Bengaluru are both overcast, with temperatures at 25.5°C and 21.77°C, respectively. Hyderabad enjoys a comfortable 23.59°C, with only a few clouds in the sky. Ahmedabad offers clear skies at 23.54°C, perfect for outdoor activities, while Delhi remains cool at 18.71°C with scattered clouds. Overall, weather across these cities is ideal for enjoying the day with moderate conditions and minimal rain likelihood. North India Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall in Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Amid Cold Wave; Uttar Pradesh Wakes Up to Chilly Morning.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 6

Delhi Weather Today, January 6

Chennai Weather Today, January 6

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 6

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 6

Kolkata Weather Today, January 6

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)