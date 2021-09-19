New Delhi, September 19: A 29-year-old woman from Delhi was gangraped by three men in a car who offered her a lift. The sexual assault took place when the woman was returning from Uttar Pradesh after attending a friend's wedding rituals on September 14. She alleged that the police initially had refused to register her complaint. A case was registered on September 17. While the accused have been identified, no arrest has been made so far. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped By Two Men In Moving Car In Shastri Park; Accused Arrested.

In her complaint, the woman said she was waiting for a bus towards Bijnor city after attending her friend's wedding rituals at Sabalpur village. "A car with three occupants offered me a lift. I wanted to reach the city at the earliest so I went with them," she told Times of India. She further said the accused stopped the vehicle at a secluded place and gangraped her. They fled when a villager saw them and rushed to help her, she added. UP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by Drunk Relative in Budaun.

The villager identified the accused and informed the woman's friend about the incident. "I had injuries on my body. (My friend) accompanied me to the Nangal police station, but policemen told us to go away," she alleged. "For three days, I visited the thana, but the FIR was not filed," she said, adding that a case was registered after a right-wing organisation and Binor Superintendent of Police intervened.

Three accused have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Family of one of the accused alleged that he was being framed due to political rivalry. The cops are conducting further investigation.

