New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A woman was raped allegedly by two men in a moving car in Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 16 and the two accused have been arrested.

"In this case, the police have arrested two youths named Rohit and Nitin. The matter is of August 16, the woman knew both the youths through social media. The girl has stated in her complaint that she is married and both of them had brought her to Delhi where she was raped in a moving car. The two accused escaped later," said police.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police traced the number of the car of the accused and arrested them.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

