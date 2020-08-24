Online shopping has become such a common way of getting stuff these days, more so in this pandemic situation. And a part of online delivery is communicating with the delivery agent or customer care in case your parcel is stuck in the process. But have you ever experienced, the guy trying to make a move on you in that chat? A woman shared her chat screenshots with Amazon customer service guy trying to flirt with her and turns out, she isn't the only one who has experienced this. After her tweet of the chats went viral, several other women shared their similar experiences with Amazon customer care guys flirting with them. Twitter Creep Asks Woman to 'Send Pic in Bra'! Her Savage Reply To The Pervert Is Blowing Minds on Social Media.

A woman named Roxana posted three screenshots of her chat with an Amazon agent named Rupesh. The guy on the other side told her she has a beautiful name. When she asked about the package, he said a seller will contact within 24 hours, but also said that there's bad news. The bad news was their chat would get over after this. When she posted the chats, other women also replied they have experienced the same. Meanwhile, some thought it was just a bot. After Receiving Unsolicited Dick Pics in Her Inbox, This Twitter User Gives 'Them' Most Creative Ways To Send Better Penis Pics Using Cucumber in Viral Thread.

So it has got a lot of reactions but looks like Roxana is not the only one who has been through this. Some said it could be a bot as other chats showed similar messages. Others said he was just being nice to get a 5-star rating.  Have you ever experienced something like this with any of the delivery agents?

