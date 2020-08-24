Online shopping has become such a common way of getting stuff these days, more so in this pandemic situation. And a part of online delivery is communicating with the delivery agent or customer care in case your parcel is stuck in the process. But have you ever experienced, the guy trying to make a move on you in that chat? A woman shared her chat screenshots with Amazon customer service guy trying to flirt with her and turns out, she isn't the only one who has experienced this. After her tweet of the chats went viral, several other women shared their similar experiences with Amazon customer care guys flirting with them. Twitter Creep Asks Woman to 'Send Pic in Bra'! Her Savage Reply To The Pervert Is Blowing Minds on Social Media.

A woman named Roxana posted three screenshots of her chat with an Amazon agent named Rupesh. The guy on the other side told her she has a beautiful name. When she asked about the package, he said a seller will contact within 24 hours, but also said that there's bad news. The bad news was their chat would get over after this. When she posted the chats, other women also replied they have experienced the same. Meanwhile, some thought it was just a bot. After Receiving Unsolicited Dick Pics in Her Inbox, This Twitter User Gives 'Them' Most Creative Ways To Send Better Penis Pics Using Cucumber in Viral Thread.

Check The Tweet Below:

Not the amazon customer service guy legit flirting with me LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/TZ4pHS2K4k — roxana (@whtvroxana) August 22, 2020

With over 15,000 retweets and 2 lakh likes, the tweet is going viral. Check some funny reactions to it and other similar experiences shared by women.

In Love!

we were actually in love pic.twitter.com/Xw8WkCtEJJ — astrology whore ☪︎ (@urDESrespectful) August 23, 2020

Sing For a Discount

I called amazon when I was like 14 and the guy on the phone asked me to sing for him and he would provide a discount if I sang. — abbey 🍋 (@waytooshabbey) August 23, 2020

Happened to Another Woman Too

DUDE I swear this happened to me last year. I think it’s because I had to email them something and my pic was attached to my email account pic.twitter.com/6debXM8qfz — suz (@suznorris) August 23, 2020

What He Said

Exact Same Words?

WAIT WHY DID THIS HAPPEN TO ME TOO pic.twitter.com/Y9Kb43jIfZ — elise 🍒 (@eliseanne99) August 23, 2020

Apple Guy Using The Same Technique

WAIT why did the apple genius say pretty much the same to me 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jswHEIPtN4 — Chloe🌺 (@Chloesmith_6) August 23, 2020

From Amazon to Facebook!

This literally happened to my sister too and after they stopped talking he searched her name on Facebook and tried to add her 🤣🤯 — 🖤🦋 (@natalieeram_) August 23, 2020

That's Dating in 2020!

How to try dating in 2020 while adhering to covid protocols XD — Clutch_Lux (@Clutch_Lux) August 24, 2020

Could it be a Bot?

I wonder if they have like an automated response thing. Like, a bot that follows a script or something pic.twitter.com/jD8efUzzqI — passthastickss (@passthastickss) August 24, 2020

Scripted Much?

My friend worked in one of these places for awhile it’s all scripted just letting y’all know lol. — VK Antwan (@AhLottaAntwan) August 23, 2020

So it has got a lot of reactions but looks like Roxana is not the only one who has been through this. Some said it could be a bot as other chats showed similar messages. Others said he was just being nice to get a 5-star rating. Have you ever experienced something like this with any of the delivery agents?

