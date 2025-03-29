Sambhal, March 29: In a horrifying case of exploitation disguised as a ritual, Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal police have arrested 14 individuals involved in a well-organised human trafficking and tantric ritual syndicate. The gang, which operated under the guise of performing “Dhan Varsha” (shower of money) rituals, lured vulnerable young women and men into sinister rites that included drugging, sexual exploitation, and even human sacrifice attempts.

The self-proclaimed “gurus” leading these rituals included Raghubir Singh, a railway station master in Agra, and others like Pappu Lal, Raghvendra Dayal, and Sonu Singh, reported TOI. The syndicate used social media to trap victims, targeting financially desperate families across Varanasi, Etah, Mathura, Firozabad, and other districts. Chennai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Attempts to Sexually Assault 40-Year-Old Woman in Kilpauk, Arrested.

To participate in these rituals, the victims—referred to as “articles” or “tomatoes” in the gang’s coded language—had to meet strict physical criteria. The chosen women had to be virgins, at least 5’5” tall, and free of scars, tattoos, or past relationships. The more “perfect” the victim, the greater the supposed promise of wealth for those funding the ritual. Chandigarh Shocker: 3 Men Assault Salesman, Break His Nose After He Takes Too Long To Come out of Public Toilet in Sector 19; Case Registered.

The modus operandi involved intoxicating the victims through “prasad” (offering), leaving them unaware of the horrors inflicted upon them. One woman, forced into these rituals three times, recalled, “I was given ‘prasad’ and asked to close my eyes. I do not remember anything after that.”

Chilling Evidence and Human Sacrifice Attempts

The scam was exposed when a young man, Raj Pal, filed a complaint on March 11, revealing he had been tricked into a planned human sacrifice in Agra. His escape led police to the gang’s hideout, where confiscated mobile phones contained hundreds of explicit videos and images.

ASP Anukriti Sharma revealed that some videos showed young women forced to pose naked beside ritual items and boxes stuffed with money, reinforcing the false belief that wealth could be summoned through the ritual. Others documented sacrificed wildlife, including owls and turtles.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

The 14 arrested individuals hail from Agra, Etah, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, and Firozabad. They face charges under multiple sections of BNS, IT Act, and the Wildlife Protection Act, including kidnapping with intent to murder, human trafficking, and organised crime.

Authorities believe this case is just the tip of the iceberg, as investigations continue to track more victims and perpetrators involved in this horrifying exploitation racket.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

