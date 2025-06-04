A garland made of currency notes worth INR 14.5 lakh was looted at gunpoint in Bhiwadi’s Chuharpur village in Rajasthan's Alwar, while being returned after a wedding ceremony. The incident occurred on June 1 after a wedding in the Chopanki police station area, where a relative of the groom, Aamir, had brought the high-value garland, reportedly rented from Haryana, for the celebration. The victim, who was transporting the garland back on a bike, told police that a group of assailants in a Creta car rammed into his vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint. The garland reportedly contained 3,000 INR 500 notes. A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation. Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Sticks and Gun Wielding Robbers Attack and Loot Jewellery Store in Bhiwadi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Robbers Loot INR 14.5 Lakh Currency Garland at Gunpoint After Wedding

शादी में दूल्हे को पहनाई गई 14 लाख 50 हजार की नोटों की माला, हथियार की नोक पर बदमाशों ने लूटी Rajasthan के भिवाड़ी में शादी समारोह में दूल्हे को पहनाई गई 14 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की नोटों की माला हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने लूट ली. हरियाणा से किराए पर मंगवाई गई इस माला को युवक बाइक पर वापस… pic.twitter.com/a8hH52hwp4 — AajTak (@aajtak) June 4, 2025

