Mumbai, December 28: The Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in connection with a cheating and forgery case on Monday. Police also seized one of Dilip Chhabria's cars. Chhabria is the founder of India's most renowned car modification studio called DC Design. An avid automobile enthusiast, he owns several luxury vehicles. TRP Scam: Arrested BARC Ex-CEO Parth Dasgupta Was 'Mastermind', Say Mumbai Police.

According to reports, a complaint against Chhabria was lodged on December 19. Following the initial probe, API Sachin Vaze and his team arrested him from his office in MIDC. Cops also brought one of his cars to the Mumbai Police headquarters. Chhabria was booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of forgery under the Indian Penal Code, tabloid Midday reported. Suresh Raina & 33 People Booked by Mumbai Police After Raid at Dragonfly Pub For Keeping It Open After Permissable Time & For Flouting COVID-19 Rules.

While the Mumbai Police have confirmed Chhabria's arrest, details about the case were awaited. Cops are likely to hold a press conference tomorrow when they will reveal details of the case linked to Chhabria, India Today reported.

