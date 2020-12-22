Mumbai, December 22: Police booked 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID norms.

The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step. Essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew, but more than five people cannot assemble at a place during the seven-hour-long period, he said.

