Lakhs of diyas illuminated along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya as part of the grand Deepotsav last year (File Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Preparations for Deepotsav 2025 have once again bathed Ayodhya in devotion and divine light. With the resolve to make this year's festival of lights truly world-class, the streets of Ayodhya have been adorned with magnificent decorations.

Lamp-shaped illuminations now grace every corner of the city, enhancing its aesthetic charm while elevating the spiritual aura of the sacred land to unprecedented heights, said an official release.

According to Jayendra Kumar, Municipal Commissioner of Ayodhya, this year's theme, "Ayodhya: The City of Light and Devotion" captures the spirit of the celebration. Special LED and thematic installations across the city have unified Ayodhya in a single emotion: 'illumination through the name of Ram.'

The artistically crafted rows of lamps along Rampath, Dharampath, Janmabhoomi Path, Hanumangarhi Marg, and the roads beside the Saryu river mesmerise onlookers from afar. By day, their designs exude elegance; by night, they sparkle like garlands of light, turning Ayodhya into a radiant bride adorned for the grand celebration.

Guided by the Chief Minister's vision, the Municipal Corporation, Tourism Department, and Culture Department are giving final touches to the grand arrangements. As every year, the government aims to set a new world record, showcasing to the world the timeless glory and rich traditions of Ayodhya, it said.

From the city's entry gates to Ram Ki Paidi, the vibrant lighting has transformed the atmosphere into one of festivity and devotion. Visitors and residents alike feel immense pride and joy witnessing the divine transformation of Ramnagari. As evening descends and the lamp-shaped lights come alive, the city of Lord Ram seems to radiate celestial brilliance, the release said.

The initiative of the Yogi government has not only beautified Ayodhya but has also turned Deepotsav into a living symbol of faith, development, and cultural pride for the entire state. The glow spreading across Ramnagari even before the festival begins offers a splendid preview of the grandeur yet to unfold.

Last year, over 25 lakh 'Diyas' (oil lamps) were lit in Ayodhya. (ANI)

