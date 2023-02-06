Dadar, February, 6: In a rare case, a magistrate court here sentenced a man to three years of imprisonment after his pet Rottweiler bit his 72-year-old relative thrice in 2010. The elderly person sustained grievous injuries on the arm and leg in the dog attack. The incident took place thirteen years ago, on May 30, 2010, when Santacruz businessman Cyrus Percy Hormusji (44) and his relative Kersi Irani were arguing over a property dispute on the street. Stray Dog Attack in Gujarat: Canine Attacks 5-Year-Girl, Bites Off Her Lip in Surat.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the duo was standing near Hormusji’s car and his two dogs - a Rottweiler and a Labrador- were inside the vehicle. During the argument, Hormusji let the dogs out and the Rottweiler attacked Irani. The court, in its judgment, said, Hormusji was aware of the aggressiveness of the dog breed and it was his responsibility to ensure the safety of others around the canine. The court found Hormusji guilty of "negligent conduct with respect to animal". Gurugram Dog Attack Video: 12-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Attack by Labrador Dog in Uniworld Garden City-2.

The court, while giving a judgment, said, "the age of the informant is 72 years. At such old age, the strong and aggressive dog attacked and bit him thrice. When a person like the accused who is a grown-up man goes into a public place with such an aggressive dog if reasonable care is not taken then certainly it is harmful to the public. Therefore, in such type of cases where there is the question of public safety leniency is unwarranted,’ added the court.

