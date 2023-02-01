Gurugram, February 1: A 12-year-old girl had a narrow escape after a Labrador dog jumped at her and attacked her in Uniworld Garden City-2, Sector-47 in Haryana's Gurugram. Bihar: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree in Arrah, Attacks 80 People Including Children.

The victim's family members said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the girl along with her mother were waiting for the lift on the ground floor of their society and the dog attacked her after coming out from the lift. Dipti Jain, the victim's mother, told reporters that her daughter had a narrow escape as she and the security guard saved her from the attack.

CCTV Footage of the Incident:

She said this was not the first such instance. According to Jain, dogs have attacked people in the neighbourhood but not so seriously, however, they had taken up the issue with the RWA on several occasions but the owners did not take it seriously. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the dog had made three attempts on the girl. Uttar Pradesh: Dog Brutally Beaten to Death, Accused Booked in Pilibhit.

ASI Ajit Singh, the investigation officer, said that they have received a complaint from the victim's family against Supardha Ghosh, the dog owner and accordingly action will be taken as per the statement.

