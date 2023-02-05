Mumbai, February 5: In a honorific incident that took place in Gujarat, a stray dog allegedly attacked a 5-year-old girl in Surat. The incident which was caught on CCTV camera shows the dog attacking the girl multiples times. Police officials said that the incident took place on Saturday morning in Surat's Ved Darwaja area.

According to a report in the Times of India, besides attacking the girl, the canine even went on to bite her lips offs. An eyewitness said that the minor girl suddenly came in front of a stray dog while she was running and took a turn. The girl was terrified as the canine was in front of her. The dog immediately punched on her and went on to attack her. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

The dog bit the girl's face and body before he was shooed off by locals who rushed to save her. Till the time they could reach her, the dog had allegedly bit off her lip. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members. Meanwhile, officials of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that the local people killed the dog.

Locals said that a total of eight people were allegedly attacked by stray dogs in the last 24 hours. Stray dogs had bitten four young girls, one boy and three men. Acting on local's complaint, the SMC later captured four dogs from the area. The dogs have been kept under observation. Dog Attack in Gujarat: Girl Bitten by Rabid Dog While Playing in Front of Her House in Surat, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Tufel Patel, a local resident said that the a stray dog attacked a four-year-old girl and even tried to pull her into a water stream. A health officer of SMC said, "We do not investigate dog bite incidents, but considering such cases we will start preparing a report to find out why such incidents are happening."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2023 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).