Donald Trump at Sabarmati Ashram: From Mahatma Gandhi Autobiography, Charkha to Marble Statue of 3 Monkeys, Here's What the US President Got as Gifts

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: After landing at Ahmedabad Airport, US President Donald Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram on Monday. According to an ANI tweet, Sabarmati Ashram Trustee, Kartikeya Sarabhai on US President's visit to the Ashram said, "Several gifts, including Mahatama Gandhi Ji's biography, a Charkha (spinning wheel) and a marble statue of three monkeys symbolising ‘See No Evil, Speak No Evil & Hear No Evil’ have been gifted to him."

He further said, "US President was happy to visit the Ashram. While leaving he said that it was a very peaceful experience and appreciated the simple living style of Gandhi Ji." Before leaving, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'wonderful visit'. "To my great Friend prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thank you for this wonderful visit," wrote Trump in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram. Thank You, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Wonderful Visit: Trump Writes in Sabarmati Ashram's Visitor Book.

Check ANI tweet:

At the Ashram, the trumps were seen spinning the Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi. Trump, along with PM Modi, also garlanded a photo of Mahatma Gandhi. The two leaders then headed to the Motera Stadium to address the "Namaste Trump" event.