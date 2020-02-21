Donald Trump India Visit: Ahmedabad Airport Authorities Issue Advisory, Ask Passengers to Reach 3 Hours Ahead of Departure

Ahmedabad Airport (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's Visit to India, Ahmedabad airport authorities on Friday issued an advisory for passengers. All passengers are advised to arrive three hours before the scheduled departure on February 24, the day when Trump will arrive at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, all flights will operate on schedule on Monday.

Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal said, “All flights to operate on schedule on Feb 24. Passengers advised to arrive three hrs ahead of scheduled departure.” Passengers are also asked to carry hard copies of their flight itinerary.’ Gangal added, “Passengers to carry hard copies of their flight itinerary based on which police authorities to facilitate their journey to the airport.”

Ahmedabad airport employees will also be facilitated by the police authorities for travelling, based on their Aerodrome Entry Permits (AEPs). According to Gangal, advance leave of all kinds have been cancelled especially for February 23 and 24.

Ahmedabad police have also taken all the necessary measures for proper movement of vehicles in the city, days ahead of Trump's visit. Ahmedabad Traffic JCP J R Mothaliya said, "All measures have been taken by the traffic police and local police for proper movement of vehicles in the city. At least 100 police sub-inspector, more than 35 inspectors, seven ACP and four DCP will supervise the area."

The indigenous anti-drone system has also been deployed in Ahmedabad Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system neutralised an incoming drone during trials. The US President and First lady Melania Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit.

The Namaste Trump event is scheduled in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera on February 24. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the event is organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti.