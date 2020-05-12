Dr Manmohan Singh Health Update: Former PM Discharged From AIIMS on Medical Advice

Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Tuesday. Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday evening after he complained of chest pain. During the hospitalisation, he was subjected to several medical tests, including the one to determine whether he was infected with the deadly coronavirus.

On Sunday, Singh was kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The former Prime Minister was subjected to several medical tests, including the one to determine whether he was infected with the deadly coronavirus. He is under the supervision of Nitish Nayak. His health condition improved and by Monday, he was shifted out of an intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward. His COVID-19 test result had also returned negative.

Dr Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS:

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on medical advice: AIIMS official pic.twitter.com/hcJSbGDVrT — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

According to reports, Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication. In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.