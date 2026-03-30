Mumbai, March 30: When is the dry day? Residents and businesses across India are preparing for a series of "dry days" in April 2026, as state excise departments enforce mandatory bans on the sale of alcohol. These restrictions, which typically coincide with major religious festivals and national observances, require liquor shops, bars and clubs to remain closed. In addition to scheduled religious holidays, significant portions of the country will face additional dry days due to the 2026 Assembly elections scheduled for early April. Scroll down to check the full list of dry days in April 2026.

Dry Days List April 2026

While the specific list can vary slightly by state notification, three primary dates are being observed nationwide or in the majority of Indian states this month.

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday Observed across most of India, including major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is traditionally a day of fasting and penance.

April 14 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti A significant national observance marking the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Alcohol sales are strictly prohibited nationwide to honor the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dry Day for Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for several states in April 2026, triggering mandatory 48-hour "dry spells" leading up to the voting days to maintain law and order.

According to current schedules, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9. Consequently, these regions (and bordering districts) will observe dry days starting the evening of April 7 until the conclusion of polling on April 9. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled for polling on April 23, with West Bengal’s second phase following on April 29. Local administrations in these states will enforce dry days for the 48 hours preceding these dates.

Regional Dry Days

It is important to note that "dry day" rules primarily affect the retail sale and public service of alcohol. While licensed shops and bars must remain shut, private consumption at home is generally permitted, provided the alcohol was purchased in advance.

Some states may add local observances to this list. For instance, West Bengal may observe a dry day for Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) on April 15, depending on the specific excise notification for the year. Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise List of Public Holidays in India and Long Weekends.

Any violation of these orders can lead to heavy fines or the cancellation of liquor licenses. Residents are advised to check their local state excise department websites for the final, confirmed list applicable to their specific district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).