Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Parts of Chamba District

Earthquake (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Shimla, March 27: A 3.6-magnitude quake hit off Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district at 5.11 pm on Wednesday, reported news agecny ANI. As per to the initial reports, no casulties have been repported as of yet, while the administration has alerted the dictrict residents to be vigilant. Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Parts of Bastar and Sukma Districts.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 1711 hours in district Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, today. — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Earlier on March 21, a mild earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Chhattisgarh region. Reports claimed that the quake struck the region 34 kms from Jagdalpur at 11.14 am on Saturday.The tremors triggered panic in the largely forested region. People rushed out of their houses in several villages and towns after feeling strong tremors.