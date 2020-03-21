Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Parts of Bastar and Sukma Districts

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Raipur, March 21: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Chhattisgarh region on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, the quake struck the region 34 kms from Jagdalpur. Reports inform that the mild quake hit the region at 11.14 am on Saturday. No casualties have been reported so far. The tremors triggered panic in the largely forested region. People rushed out of their houses in several villages and towns after feeling strong tremors.

According to reports, the quake was not a severe one with moderate tremors being felt in parts of Bastar and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The local administration have been instructed to monitor the situation closely. The epicentre of the quake was 34 km away from Jagdalpur in southeast direction close to Chhattisgarh- Odisha border. Earthquake Tremors of 5.4 Magnitude Felt in Ladakh, No Casualty Reported.

Here's the tweet:

Chhattisgarh: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 34kms from Jagdalpur at 11.14 am today; no casualties reported — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

A meteorologist at Meteorological Centre was quoted by PTI saying that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of Bastar and neighbouring Sukma district at around 11.15 am. Tremours were also felt in parts of Odisha. Though there was no damage to properties, cracks appeared in some buildings in Malkangiri town after the earthquake.