New Delhi, January 29: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Parliament today. The key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21, which is dedicated to the COVID Warriors, are as follows:

Saving Lives and Livelihoods amidst a Once-in-a-Century Crisis

India focused on saving lives and livelihoods by its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

Response stemmed from the humane principle that:

Human lives lost cannot be brought back

o GDP growth will recover from the temporary shock caused by the pandemic

An early, intense lockdown provided a win-win strategy to save lives, and preserve livelihoods via economic recovery in the medium to long-term

Strategy also motivated by the Nobel-Prize winning research by Hansen & Sargent (2001): a policy focused on minimizing losses in a worst-case scenario when uncertainty is very high

India’s strategy flattened the curve, pushed the peak to September, 2020

After the September peak, India has been unique in experiencing declining daily cases despite increasing mobility

V-shaped recovery, as seen in 7.5% decline in GDP in Q2 and recovery across all key economic indicators vis-à-vis the 23.9% GDP contraction in Q1

COVID pandemic affected both demand and supply:

India was the only country to announce structural reforms to expand supply in the medium-long term and avoid long-term damage to productive capacities

Calibrated demand side policies to ensure that the accelerator is slowly pushed down only when the brakes on economic activities are being removed

o A public investment programme centered around the National Infrastructure Pipeline to accelerate the demand push and further the recovery

Upturn in the economy, avoiding a second wave of infections - a sui generis case in strategic policymaking amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic

State of the Economy in 2020-21: A Macro View

COVID-19 pandemic ensued global economic downturn, the most severe one since the Global Financial Crisis

The lockdowns and social distancing norms brought the already slowing global economy to a standstill

Global economic output estimated to fall by 3.5% in 2020 (IMF January 2021 estimates)

Governments and central banks across the globe deployed various policy tools to support their economies such as lowering policy rates, quantitative easing measures, etc.

India adopted a four-pillar strategy of containment, fiscal, financial, and long-term structural reforms:

o Calibrated fiscal and monetary support was provided, cushioning the vulnerable during the lockdown and boosting consumption and investment while unlocking

o A favourable monetary policy ensured abundant liquidity and immediate relief to debtors while unclogging monetary policy transmission

As per the advance estimates by NSO, India’s GDP is estimated to grow by (-) 7.7% in FY21 - a robust sequential growth of 23.9% in H2: FY21 over H1: FY21

India’s real GDP to record a 11.0% growth in FY2021-22 and nominal GDP to grow by 15.4% – the highest since independence:

Rebound to be led by low base and continued normalization in economic activities as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines gathers traction

Government consumption and net exports cushioned the growth from diving further down, whereas investment and private consumption pulled it down

The recovery in second half of FY2020-21 is expected to be powered by government consumption, estimated to grow at 17% YoY

Exports expected to decline by 5.8% and imports by 11.3% in the second half of FY21

India expected to have a Current Account Surplus of 2% of GDP in FY21, a historic high after 17 years

On supply side, Gross Value Added (GVA) growth pegged at -7.2% in FY21 as against 3.9% in FY20:

o Agriculture set to cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy in FY21 with a growth of 3.4%

o Industry and services estimated to contract by 9.6% and 8.8% respectively during FY21

Agriculture remained the silver lining while contact-based services, manufacturing, construction were hit hardest, and recovering steadily

India remained a preferred investment destination in FY 2020-21 with FDI pouring in amidst global asset shifts towards equities and prospects of quicker recovery in emerging economies:

o Net FPI inflows recorded an all-time monthly high of US$ 9.8 billion in November 2020, as investors’ risk appetite returned

o India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity FII inflows in 2020

Buoyant SENSEX and NIFTY resulted in India’s market-cap to GDP ratio crossing 100% for the first time since October 2010

Softening of CPI inflation recently reflects easing of supply side constraints that affected food inflation

Mild contraction of 0.8% in investment (as measured by Gross Fixed Capital Formation) in 2nd half of FY21, as against 29% drop in 1st half of FY21

Reignited inter and intra state movement and record-high monthly GST collections have marked the unlocking of industrial and commercial activity

The external sector provided an effective cushion to growth with India recording a Current Account Surplus of 3.1% of GDP in the first half of FY21:

o Strong services exports and weak demand leading to a sharper contraction in imports (merchandise imports contracted by 39.7%) than exports (merchandise exports contracted by 21.2%)

o Forex reserves increased to a level so as to cover 18 months worth of imports in December 2020

o External debt as a ratio to GDP increased to 21.6% at end-September 2020 from 20.6% at end-March 2020

o Ratio of forex reserves to total and short-term debt improved because of the sizable accretion in reserves

V-shaped recovery is underway, as demonstrated by a sustained resurgence in high frequency indicators such as power demand, e-way bills, GST collection, steel consumption, etc.

India became the fastest country to roll-out 10 lakh vaccines in 6 days and also emerged as a leading supplier of the vaccine to neighbouring countries and Brazil

Economy’s homecoming to normalcy brought closer by the initiation of a mega vaccination drive: Economic Survey 2020-21 Tabled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha Ahead of Union Budget 2021.

o Hopes of a robust recovery in services sector, consumption, and investment have been rekindled

o Reforms must go on to enable India realize its potential growth and erase the adverse impact of the pandemic

India’s mature policy response to the ‘once-in-a-century’ crisis provides important lessons for democracies to avoid myopic policy-making and demonstrates benefits of focusing on long-term gains

Does Growth lead to Debt Sustainability? Yes, But Not Vice- Versa!

Growth leads to debt sustainability in the Indian context but not necessarily vice-versa:

Debt sustainability depends on the ‘Interest Rate Growth Rate Differential’ (IRGD), i.e., the difference between the interest rate and the growth rate

o In India, interest rate on debt is less than growth rate - by norm, not by exception

Negative IRGD in India – not due to lower interest rates but much higher growth rates – prompts a debate on fiscal policy, especially during growth slowdowns and economic crises

Growth causes debt to become sustainable in countries with higher growth rates; such clarity about the causal direction is not witnessed in countries with lower growth rates

Fiscal multipliers are disproportionately higher during economic crises than during economic booms

Active fiscal policy can ensure that the full benefit of reforms is reaped by limiting potential damage to productive capacity

Fiscal policy that provides an impetus to growth will lead to lower debt-to-GDP ratio

Given India’s growth potential, debt sustainability is unlikely to be a problem even in the worst scenarios

Desirable to use counter-cyclical fiscal policy to enable growth during economic downturns

Active, counter-cyclical fiscal policy - not a call for fiscal irresponsibility, but to break the intellectual anchoring that has created an asymmetric bias against fiscal policy

Does India’s Sovereign Credit Rating Reflect Its Fundamentals? No!

The fifth largest economy in the world has never been rated as the lowest rung of the investment grade (BBB-/Baa3) in sovereign credit ratings:

Reflecting the economic size and thereby the ability to repay debt, the fifth largest economy has been predominantly rated AAA

o China and India are the only exceptions to this rule – China was rated A-/A2 in 2005 and now India is rated BBB-/Baa3

India’s sovereign credit ratings do not reflect its fundamentals:

A clear outlier amongst countries rated between A+/A1 and BBB-/Baa3 for S&P/ Moody’s, on several parameters

o Rated significantly lower than mandated by the effect on the sovereign rating of the parameter

Credit ratings map the probability of default and therefore reflect the willingness and ability of borrower to meet its obligations:

India’s willingness to pay is unquestionably demonstrated through its zero sovereign default history

o India’s ability to pay can be gauged by low foreign currency denominated debt and forex reserves

Sovereign credit rating changes for India have no or weak correlation with macroeconomic indicators

India’s fiscal policy should reflect Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s sentiment of ‘a mind without fear’

Sovereign credit ratings methodology should be made more transparent, less subjective and better attuned to reflect economies’ fundamentals

Inequality and Growth: Conflict or Convergence?

The relationship between inequality and socio-economic outcomes vis-à-vis economic growth and socio-economic outcomes, is different in India from that in advanced economies.

Both inequality and per-capita income (growth) have similar relationships with socio-economic indicators in India, unlike in advanced economies

Economic growth has a greater impact on poverty alleviation than inequality

India must continue to focus on economic growth to lift the poor out of poverty

Expanding the overall pie - redistribution in a developing economy is feasible only if the size of the economic pie grows

Healthcare takes centre stage, finally!

COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of healthcare sector and its inter-linkages with other sectors - showcased how a health crisis transformed into an economic and social crisis

India’s health infrastructure must be agile so as to respond to pandemics - healthcare policy must not become beholden to ‘saliency bias’

National Health Mission (NHM) played a critical role in mitigating inequity as the access of the poorest to pre-natal/post-natal care and institutional deliveries increased significantly

Emphasis on NHM in conjunction with Ayushman Bharat should continue

An increase in public healthcare spending from 1% to 2.5-3% of GDP can decrease the out-of-pocket expenditure from 65% to 35% of overall healthcare spending

A regulator for the healthcare sector must be considered given the market failures stemming from information asymmetry

Mitigation of information asymmetry will help lower insurance premiums, enable the offering of better products and increase insurance penetration

o Information utilities that help mitigate the information asymmetry in healthcare sector will be useful in enhancing overall welfare

Telemedicine needs to be harnessed to the fullest by investing in internet connectivity and health infrastructure

Process Reforms

India over-regulates the economy resulting in regulations being ineffective even with relatively good compliance with process

The root cause of the problem of overregulation is an approach that attempts to account for every possible outcome

Increase in complexity of regulations, intended to reduce discretion, results in even more non-transparent discretion

The solution is to simplify regulations and invest in greater supervision which, by definition, implies greater discretion

Discretion, however, needs to be balanced with transparency, systems of ex-ante accountability and ex-post resolution mechanisms

The above intellectual framework has already informed reforms ranging from labour codes to removal of onerous regulations on the BPO sector

Regulatory Forbearance an emergency medicine, not staple diet!

During the Global Financial Crisis, regulatory forbearance helped borrowers tide over temporary hardship

Forbearance continued long after the economic recovery, resulting in unintended consequences for the economy

Banks exploited the forbearance window for window-dressing their books and misallocated credit, thereby damaging the quality of investment in the economy

Forbearance represents emergency medicine that should be discontinued at the first opportunity when the economy exhibits recovery, not a staple diet that gets continued for years

To promote judgement amidst uncertainty, ex-post inquests must recognize the role of hindsight bias and not equate unfavourable outcomes to bad judgement or malafide intent

An Asset Quality Review exercise must be conducted immediately after the forbearance is withdrawn

The legal infrastructure for the recovery of loans needs to be strengthened de facto

Innovation: Trending Up but Needs Thrust, Especially from the Private Sector

India entered the top-50 innovating countries for the first time in 2020 since the inception of the Global Innovation Index in 2007, ranking first in Central and South Asia, and third amongst lower middle-income group economies

India’s gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) is lowest amongst top ten economies

India’s aspiration must be to compete on innovation with the top ten economies

The government sector contributes a disproportionately large share in total GERD at three times the average of top ten economies

The business sector’s contribution to GERD, total R&D personnel and researchers is amongst the lowest when compared to top ten economies

This situation has prevailed despite higher tax incentives for innovation and access to equity capital

India’s business sector needs to significantly ramp up investments in R&D

Indian resident’s share in total patents filed in the country must rise from the current 36% which is much below the average of 62% in top ten economies

For achieving higher improvement in innovation output, India must focus on improving its performance on institutions and business sophistication innovation inputs

JAY Ho! PM‘JAY’ Adoption and Health outcomes

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) – the ambitious program launched by Government of India in 2018 to provide healthcare access to the most vulnerable sections demonstrates strong positive effects on healthcare outcomes in a short time

PM-JAY is being used significantly for high frequency, low cost care such as dialysis and continued during the Covid pandemic and the lockdown.

Causal impact of PM-JAY on health outcomes by undertaking a Difference-in-Difference analysis based on National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-20) is following:

Enhanced health insurance coverage: The proportion of households that had health insurance increased in Bihar, Assam and Sikkim from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by 89% while it decreased by 12% over the same period in West Bengal

Decline in Infant Mortality rate: from 2015-16 to 2019-20, infant mortality rates declined by 20% for West Bengal and by 28% for the three neighbouring states

Decline in under-5 mortality rate: Bengal saw a fall of 20% while, the neighbours witnessed a 27% reduction

Modern methods of contraception, female sterilization and pill usage went up by 36%, 22% and 28% respectively in the three neighbouring states while the respective changes for West Bengal were negligible

While West Bengal did not witness any significant decline in unmet need for spacing between consecutive kids, the neighbouring three states recorded a 37% fall

Various metrics for mother and child care improved more in the three neighbouring states than in West Bengal.

Each of these health effects manifested similarly when we compare all states that implemented PM-JAY versus the states that did not

Overall, the comparison reflects significant improvements in several health outcomes in states that implemented PM-JAY versus those that did not

Bare Necessities

Access to the ‘bare necessities’ has improved across all States in the country in 2018 as compared to 2012

o It is highest in States such as Kerala, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat while lowest in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura

o Improvement in each of the five dimensions viz., access to water, housing, sanitation, micro-environment and other facilities

o Inter-State disparities declined across rural and urban areas as the laggard states have gained relatively more between 2012 and 2018

o Improved disproportionately more for the poorest households when compared to the richest households across rural and urban areas

Improved access to the ‘bare necessities’ has led to improvements in health indicators such as infant mortality and under-5 mortality rate and also correlates with future improvements in education indicators

Thrust should be given to reduce variation in the access to bare necessities across states, between rural and urban and between income groups

The schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, SBM-G, PMAY-G, etc. may design appropriate strategy to reduce these gaps

A Bare Necessities Index (BNI) based on the large annual household survey data can be constructed using suitable indicators and methodology at district level for all/targeted districts to assess the progress on access to bare necessities.

Fiscal Developments

India adopted a calibrated approach best suited for a resilient recovery of its economy from COVID-19 pandemic impact, in contrast with a front-loaded large stimulus package adopted by many countries

Expenditure policy in 2020-21 initially aimed at supporting the vulnerable sections but was re-oriented to boost overall demand and capital spending, once the lockdown was unwound

Monthly GST collections have crossed the Rs. 1 lakh crore mark consecutively for the last 3 months, reaching its highest levels in December 2020 ever since the introduction of GST

Reforms in tax administration have begun a process of transparency and accountability and have incentivized tax compliance by enhancing honest tax-payers’ experience

Central Government has also taken consistent steps to impart support to the States in the challenging times of the pandemic

External Sector

COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in global trade, lower commodity prices and tighter external financing conditions with implications for current account balances and currencies of different countries

India’s forex reserves at an all-time high of US$ 586.1 billion as on January 08, 2021, covering about 18 months worth of imports

India experiencing a Current Account Surplus along with robust capital inflows leading to a BoP surplus since Q4 of FY2019-20

Balance on the capital account is buttressed by robust FDI and FPI inflows:

o Net FDI inflows of US$ 27.5 billion during April-October, 2020: 14.8% higher as compared to first seven months of FY2019-20

o Net FPI inflows of US$ 28.5 billion during April-December, 2020 as against US$ 12.3 billion in corresponding period of last year

In H1: FY21, steep contraction in merchandise imports and lower outgo for travel services led to:

o Sharper fall in current payments (by 30.8%) than current receipts (15.1%)

o Current Account Surplus of US$ 34.7 billion (3.1% of GDP)

India to end with an Annual Current Account Surplus after a period of 17 years

India’s merchandise trade deficit was lower at US$ 57.5 billion in April-December, 2020 as compared to US$ 125.9 billion in the corresponding period last year

In April-December, 2020, merchandise exports contracted by 15.7% to US$ 200.8 billion from US$ 238.3 billion in April-December, 2019:

o Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) exports have contributed negatively to export performance during the period under review

o Non-POL exports turned positive and helped in improving export performance in Q3 of 2020-21

o Within Non-POL exports, agriculture & allied products, drugs & pharmaceutical and ores & minerals recorded expansion

Total merchandise imports declined by (-) 29.1% to US$ 258.3 billion during April-December, 2020 from US$ 364.2 billion during the same period last year:

o Sharp decline in POL imports pulled down the overall import growth

o Imports contracted sharply in Q1 of 2020-21; the pace of contraction eased in subsequent quarters, due to the accelerated positive growth in Gold and Silver imports and narrowing contraction in non-POL, non-Gold & non-Silver imports

o Fertilizers, vegetable oil, drugs & pharmaceuticals and computer hardware & peripherals have contributed positively to the growth of non-POL, non-Gold & non-Silver imports

Trade balance with China and the US improved as imports slowed

Net services receipts amounting to US$ 41.7 billion remained stable in April-September 2020 as compared with US$ 40.5 billion in corresponding period a year ago.

Resilience of the services sector was primarily driven by software services, which accounted for 49% of total services exports

Net private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, totaling US$ 35.8 billion in H1: FY21 declined by 6.7% over the corresponding period of previous year

At end-September 2020, India’s external debt placed at US$ 556.2 billion - a decrease of US$ 2.0 billion (0.4%) as compared to end-March 2020.

Improvement in debt vulnerability indicators:

o Ratio of forex reserves to total and short-term debt (original and residual)

o Ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to the total stock of external debt.

o Debt service ratio (principal repayment plus interest payment) increased to 9.7% as at end-September 2020, compared to 6.5% as at end-March 2020

Rupee appreciation/depreciation:

o In terms of 6-currency nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) (trade-based weights), Rupee depreciated by 4.1% in December 2020 over March 2020; appreciated by 2.9% in terms of real effective exchange rate (REER)

o In terms of 36-currency NEER (trade-based weights), Rupee depreciated by 2.9% in December 2020 over March 2020; appreciated by 2.2% in terms of REER

RBI’s interventions in forex markets ensured financial stability and orderly conditions, controlling the volatility and one-sided appreciation of the Rupee

Initiatives undertaken to promote exports:

o Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme

o Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP)

o Improvement in logistics infrastructure and digital initiatives

Money Management and Financial Intermediation

Accommodative monetary policy during 2020: repo rate cut by 115 bps since March 2020

Systemic liquidity in FY2020-21 has remained in surplus so far. RBI undertook various conventional and unconventional measures like:

o Open Market Operations

o Long Term Repo Operations

o Targeted Long Term Repo Operations

Gross Non-Performing Assets ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks decreased from 8.21% at end-March, 2020 to 7.49% at end-September, 2020

The monetary transmission of lower policy rates to deposit and lending rates improved during FY2020-21

NIFTY-50 and BSE SENSEX reached record high closing of 14,644.7 and 49,792.12 respectively on January 20, 2021

The recovery rate for the Scheduled Commercial Banks through IBC (since its inception) has been over 45%

Prices and Inflation

Headline CPI inflation:

o Averaged 6.6% during April-December, 2020 and stood at 4.6% in December, 2020, mainly driven by rise in food inflation (from 6.7% in 2019-20 to 9.1% during April-December, 2020, owing to build up in vegetable prices)

o CPI headline and its sub groups witnessed inflation during April-October 2020, driven by substantial increase in price momentum - due to the initial disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdown

o Moderated price momentum by November 2020 for most sub groups, coupled with positive base effect helped ease inflation

Rural-urban difference in CPI inflation saw a decline in 2020:

Since November 2019, CPI-Urban inflation has closed the gap with CPI-Rural inflation

Food inflation has almost converged now

Divergence in rural-urban inflation observed in other components of CPI like fuel and light, clothing and footwear, miscellaneous etc.

During April-December, 2019 as well as April-December, 2020-21, the major driver of CPI-C inflation was the food and beverages group:

Contribution increased to 59% during April-December, 2020, compared to 53.7% during April-December, 2019

Thali cost increased between June 2020 and November 2020, however a sharp fall in the month of December reflecting the fall in the prices of many essential food commodities

State-wise trend:

CPI-C inflation increased in most of the states in the current year

Regional variation persists

Inflation ranged from 3.2% to 11% across States/UTs during June-December 2020 compared to (-) 0.3% to 7.6% during the same period last year.

Food inflation driving overall CPI-C inflation due to the relatively more weight of food items in the index.

Steps taken to stabilize prices of food items:

Banning of export of onions

Imposition of stock limit on onions

Easing of restriction on imports of pulses

Gold prices:

Sharp spike as investors turned to gold as a safe haven investment amid COVID-19 induced economic uncertainties

Compared to other assets, gold had considerably higher returns during FY2020-21

Consistency in import policy warrants attention:

Increased dependence on imports of edible oils poses risk of fluctuations in import prices

Imports impacting production and prices of domestic edible oil market, coupled with frequent changes in import policy of pulses and edible oils, add to confusion among farmers/producers and delay imports

Sustainable Development and Climate Change

India has taken several proactive steps to mainstream the SDGs into the policies, schemes and programmes

Voluntary National Review (VNR) presented to the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development

Localisation of SDGs is crucial to any strategy aimed at achieving the goals under the 2030 Agenda

Several States/UTs have created institutional structures for implementation of SDGs and also nodal mechanisms within every department and at the district levels for better coordination and convergence

Sustainable development remains core to the development strategy despite the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic crisis

Eight National Missions under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) focussed on the objectives of adaptation, mitigation and preparedness on climate risks

India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) states that finance is a critical enabler of climate change action

The financing considerations will therefore remain critical especially as the country steps up the targets substantially

The goal of jointly mobilizing US$ 100 billion a year by 2020 for climate financing by the developed countries has remained elusive

The postponement of COP26 to 2021 also gives less time for negotiations and other evidence-based work to inform the post-2025 goal

Despite overall growth in the global bond markets, green bond issuance in the first half of 2020 slowed down from 2019, possibly as a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic

International Solar Alliance (ISA) launched two new initiatives – ‘World Solar Bank’ and ‘One Sun One World One Grid Initiative’ - poised to bring about solar energy revolution globally

Agriculture and Food Management

India’s Agricultural (and Allied Activities) sector has shown its resilience amid the adversities of COVID-19 induced lockdowns with a growth of 3.4% at constant prices during 2020-21 (first advance estimate)

The share of Agriculture and Allied Sectors in Gross Value Added (GVA) of the country at current prices is 17.8% for the year 2019-20 (CSO-Provisional Estimates of National Income, 29th May, 2020)

Gross Capital Formation (GCF) relative to GVA showing a fluctuating trend from 17.7 % in 2013-14 to 16.4 % in 2018-19, with a dip to 14.7 % in 2015-16

Total food grain production in the country in the agriculture year 2019-20 (as per Fourth Advance Estimates), is 11.44 million tonnes more than than during 2018-19

The actual agricultural credit flow was ₹13,92,469.81 crores against the target of ₹13,50,000 crores in 2019-20. The target for 2020-21 was ₹15,00,000 crores and a sum of ₹ 9,73,517.80 crores was disbursed till 30th November, 2020:

1.5 crore dairy farmers of milk cooperatives and milk producer companies’ were targeted to provide Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) as part of Prime Minister’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package after the budget announcement of February 2020

As of mid January 2021, a total of 44,673 Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been issued to fishers and fish farmers and an additional 4.04 lakh applications from fishers and fish farmers are with the banks at various stages of issuance

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana covers over 5.5 crore farmer applications year on year

Claims worth Rs. 90,000 crore paid, as on 12th January, 2021

Speedy claim settlement directly into the farmer accounts through Aadhar linkage

70 lakh farmers benefitted and claims worth Rs. 8741.30 crores were transferred during COVID-19 lock down period

An amount of Rs. 18000 crore have been deposited directly in the bank accounts of 9 crore farmer families of the country in December, 2020 in the 7th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme

Fish production reached an all-time high of 14.16 million metric tons during 2019-20:

GVA by the Fisheries sector to the national economy stood at ₹2,12,915 crores constituting 1.24% of the total national GVA and 7.28 % of the agricultural GVA

Food Processing Industries (FPI) sector growing at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of around 9.99 % as compared to around 3.12 % in Agriculture and 8.25 % in Manufacturing at 2011-12 prices during the last 5 years ending 2018-19

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana:

80.96 crore beneficiaries were provided foodgrains above NFSA mandated requirement free of cost till November, 2020.

Over 200 LMT of foodgrains were provided amounting to a fiscal outgo of over Rs. 75000 Crores

AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package: 5 kg per person per month for four months (May to August) to approximately 8 crores migrants (excluded under NFSA or state ration card) entailing subsidy of Rs. 3109 crores approximately

Industry and Infrastructure

A strong V-shaped recovery of economic activity further confirmed by IIP data

The IIP & eight-core index further inched up to pre-COVID levels

The broad-based recovery in the IIP resulted in a growth of (-) 1.9 % in Nov-2020 as compared to a growth of 2.1 % in Nov-2019 and a nadir of (-) 57.3 % in Apr-2020

Further improvement and firming up in industrial activities are foreseen with the Government enhancing capital expenditure, the vaccination drive and the resolute push forward on long pending reform measures

AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with a stimulus package worth 15 % of India’s GDP announced

India’s rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Index for 2019 has moved upwards to the 63rd position in 2020 from 77th in 2018 as per the Doing Business Report (DBR):

India has improved its position in 7 out of 10 indicators

Acknowledges India as one of the top 10 improvers, the third time in a row, with an improvement of 67 ranks in three years

It is also the highest jump by any large country since 2011

FDI equity inflows were US$49.98 billion in FY20 as compared to US$44.37 billion during FY19:

It is US$30.0 billion for FY21 (up to September-2020)

The bulk of FDI equity flow is in the non-manufacturing sector

Within the manufacturing sector, industries like automobile, telecommunication, metallurgical, non-conventional energy, chemical (other than fertilizers), food processing, petroleum & natural gas got the bulk of FDI

Government has announced a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in the 10 key sectors under the aegis of AatmaNirbhar Bharat for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports:

To be implemented by the concerned ministries with an overall expenditure estimated at Rs.1.46 lakh crores and with sector specific financial limits

Services Sector

India’s services sector contracted by nearly 16 % during H1: FY2020-21, during the COVID-19 pandemic mandated lockdown, owing to its contact-intensive nature

Key indicators such as Services Purchasing Managers’ Index, rail freight traffic, and port traffic, are all displaying a V-shaped recovery after a sharp decline during the lockdown

Despite the disruptions being witnessed globally, FDI inflows into India’s services sector grew robustly by 34% Y-o-Y during April-September 2020 to reach US$ 23.6 billion

The services sector accounts for over 54 % of India’s GVA and nearly four-fifths of total FDI inflow into India

The sector’s share in GVA exceeds 50% in 15 out of 33 States and UTs, and is particularly more pronounced (greater than 85%) in Delhi and Chandigarh

Services sector accounts for 48% of total exports, outperforming goods exports in the recent years

The shipping turnaround time at ports has almost halved from 4.67 days in 2010-11 to 2.62 days in 2019-20

The Indian start-up ecosystem has been progressing well amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, being home to 38 unicorns - adding a record number of 12 start-ups to the unicorn list last year

India’s space sector has grown exponentially in the past six decades:

Spent about US$ 1.8 billion on space programmes in 2019-20

Space ecosystem is undergoing several policy reforms to engage private players and attract innovation and investment

Social Infrastructure, Employment and Human Development

The combined (Centre and States) social sector expenditure as % of GDP has increased in 2020-21 compared to last year.

India’s rank in HDI 2019 was recorded at 131, out of a total 189 countries:

India's GNI per capita (2017 PPP $) has increased from US$ 6,427 in 2018 to US$ 6,681 in 2019

Life expectancy at birth improved from 69.4 years in 2018 to 69.7 years in 2019

The access to data network, electronic devices such as computer, laptop, smart phone etc. gained importance due to online learning and remote working during the pandemic

Major proportion of workforce engaged as regular wage/salaried in the urban sector during the period of January 2019-March 2020 (quarterly survey of PLFS)

Government’s incentive to boost employment through AatmaNirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana and rationalization and simplification of existing labour codes into 4 codes

Low level of female LFPR in India:

Females spending disproportionately more time on unpaid domestic and care giving services to household members as compared to their male counterparts (Time Use Survey, 2019)

Need to promote non-discriminatory practices at the workplace like pay and career progression, improve work incentives, including other medical and social security benefits for female workers

Under PMGKP announced in March, 2020, cash transfers of upto Rs.1000 to existing old aged, widowed and disabled beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)

An amount of Rs. 500 each was transferred for three months digitally into bank accounts of the women beneficiaries under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, totalling about Rs. 20.64 crores

Free distribution of gas cylinders to about 8 crore families for three months

Limit of collateral free lending increased from Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs for 63 lakh women SHGs which would support 6.85 crore households

Wages under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA increased by Rs.20 from Rs.182 to Rs.202 w.e.f. 1st April, 2020

India’s fight against COVID-19:

Initial measures of lockdown, social distancing, travel advisories, practicing hand wash, wearing masks reduced the spread of the disease

Country also acquired self-reliance in essential medicines, hand sanitizers, protective equipment including masks, PPE Kits, ventilators, COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities

World’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on 16th January, 2021 using two indigenously manufactured vaccines

