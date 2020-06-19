New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the early recovery of First President of Kazakhstan -- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev -- who has been tested positive with coronavirus on Thursday. PM Modi said that India stands with its strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Nazarbayev, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "My best wishes to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic." Beijing's Airports Cancel More Than 1,200 Flights, Schools Shut Over New Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here's what PM Modi wrote:

My best wishes to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, First President of Kazakhstan

self isolated himself after being tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the news, his press service issued a statement, which reads, "Unfortunately, Elbasy's latest test for the coronavirus infection has returned positive. There is no reason to panic. Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to carry out his duties remotedly while in isolation."

