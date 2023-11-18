Guwahati, November 18: A retired Army man was killed in Assam's Goalpara district after he was attacked by herd of wild elephants, an official said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nareshwar Rabha.

According to a Forest Department official, Rabha was riding a bicycle when a herd of wild elephants attacked him. The man was seriously injured in the elephant attack and later passed away. Man Injured in Elephant Attack in Malappuram, Dies.

Even as the locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem. Assam has been witnessing a rise in the man-elephant conflicts in recent days with a good number of people having died under tusker attack

