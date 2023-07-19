Kolkata, July 19: A village wedding in the Jhargram area of West Bengal took an exhilarating turn when an uninvited group of guests showed up – a herd of elephants! The event unfolded in Jowalbhanga village, where the joyous celebration of Tanmoy Singha and Mampi Singha's marriage was underway. Just as the guests were preparing to indulge in a delightful feast, the majestic elephants made their entrance, creating quite a stir. The arrival of the jumbos led to the bride and groom fleeing on bikes.

According to a report published by Times of India, as the wedding guests eagerly prepared to savour the delicious spread of mutton, pointed gourd cooked with shrimps, lentil soup, and potato curry, the jubilant atmosphere suddenly shifted when the distant cries of elephants reached their ears. In a moment of urgency, everyone had to evacuate the area to ensure their safety swiftly. Elephant Attacks in Odisha: Minor Among Two Trampled to Death by Elephants in Separate Incidents in Balasore and Nayagarh.

"The guests were getting ready to eat when we heard the cries of elephants. We immediately knew that the smell of food had attracted the herd to where the cooking was being done. We requested the guests to vacate the place and take shelter in homes elsewhere. My nephews helped me and my wife leave the place and rush home on bikes," the groom said. Elephant Tramples Tribal Man to Death in Coimbatore, Seventh Death in 2023.

The tranquil forests of Jhargram have become home to a significant population of over 100 elephants. Still, their presence has sparked fear among the local residents, particularly in areas such as Jowalbhanga, Kajla, Kusumgram, Jhaobani, Adishol, and Kolabani. The majestic creatures' roaming has led to occasional encounters with villages and even homes, as they are allured by the enticing aroma of food and local brew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).