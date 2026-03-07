India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Defending champions India are finalising their preparations as they prepare to face New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final this Sunday, 8 March. As the host nation seeks to secure consecutive titles in the 20-over format, the team management and captain Suryakumar Yadav are expected to field an unchanged starting lineup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?.

Batting Order

India’s batting lineup is likely to maintain its aggressive approach. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has been in formidable form throughout the knockout stages, is expected to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo will be tasked with exploiting the powerplay overs against New Zealand's disciplined new-ball attack.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will anchor the middle order, likely slotting in at number three or four to dictate the tempo of the innings. He will be supported by the anchoring presence of Shubman Gill and the reliable finishing capabilities of Rinku Singh, providing the team with a deep and versatile batting core.

All-Rounders and Spinners

Given the mixed soil composition of the Ahmedabad pitch, which often provides assistance to slow bowlers as the game progresses, India is expected to deploy a spin-heavy setup. Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been highly ineffective since Super 8, might get replaced by Kuldeep Yadav, who has been warming up the bench since match against Pakistan in Colombo.

The team will also heavily rely on the dual capabilities of all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. Their inclusion ensures a highly balanced side, offering crucial overs of spin and seam while significantly lengthening the batting order.

Fact Bowlers

The fast-bowling department will once again be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. His ability to operate economically and secure crucial breakthroughs has been central to India's unbeaten run to the final. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to partner Bumrah, operating primarily in the initial powerplay and the death overs to exploit early swing and execute wide yorkers.

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh

