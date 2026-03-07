Mumbai, March 7: The Maharashtra government has announced a final extension for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to correct errors in their e-KYC details. Eligible women who have not yet received their monthly INR 1,500 benefit due to technical discrepancies now have until March 31 to update their information. This move follows a surge in complaints regarding incorrect data entry, which had stalled payments for thousands of applicants across the state.

New Deadline for Ladki Bahin Yojana and Correction Window

Initially, the deadline for completing Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC was set for the end of 2025. However, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that a special rectification window has been opened to ensure no genuine beneficiary is left behind. Common errors cited by the department include incorrectly selecting options regarding family income or government employment status. Authorities have emphasised that this is the final opportunity for corrections, and no further extensions are expected after the March 31 cutoff.

Steps to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Correction Online

Beneficiaries can fix errors directly through the official portal. Follow these steps to ensure your record is updated:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Login: Use your registered mobile number and password to access the "Applicant Login" section.

Navigate to e-KYC: Click on the "Ladki e-KYC" or "Update Information" tab.

Enter Aadhaar Details: Input your Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your linked mobile number.

Review and Edit: Carefully check fields like name, address, ration card number, and income details. Correct any previously made mistakes.

Submit: After verifying all details, click the submit button. You should receive a confirmation message once the status updates to "Completed".

Scheme Background and Eligibility

Launched in June 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana provides INR 1,500 monthly to women aged 21 to 65 whose annual family income is below INR 2.5 lakh. To remain eligible, beneficiaries must have a bank account linked with their Aadhaar. The e-KYC process was made mandatory to eliminate duplicate or fraudulent applications and ensure that funds reach the intended recipients through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

