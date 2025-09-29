Etah, September 29: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife to claim her life insurance after she opposed his extramarital affair. The victim, 24-year-old Akanksha Singh, was deliberately run over on a service road near the NH-34 bypass in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Her husband, Pankaj Singh, conspired with a friend to stage an accident to mislead authorities and make the death appear accidental. Initially, the family believed she had died in a road mishap, but suspicion from her brother prompted a police probe.

According to a report by The Times of India, police investigations revealed that Pankaj Singh, 28, and his accomplice, Dilip Kumar, 27, had planned the murder in advance. Dilip called Akanksha to the service road, where they waited inside a rented loader vehicle. As she arrived, they deliberately rammed her at high speed, killing her on the spot. After the act, the accused calmly drove away to avoid arousing suspicion. Etah: Man Beaten Up by Family of Woman He Eloped With in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

The duo reportedly stopped at a roadside eatery before abandoning the loader vehicle at a different location. Police recovered the vehicle during their investigation near Narhara village. Interrogation revealed that Pankaj had insured Akanksha for around INR 15 lakh and had plotted the staged accident to claim the insurance payout. Both men worked as transporters, which helped them execute their plan without immediate detection. Etah Shocker: Man Claims ‘Mobile Automatically Started Making Videos’ After Getting Caught Making Reels During POCSO Trial at Court in UP, Sentenced to 15 Days Imprisonment.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103(2) pertaining to murder. The accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to uncover further details of the conspiracy.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

