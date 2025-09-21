Etah, September 21: What happens when court decorum is blatantly ignored during sensitive proceedings? In Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man found himself in trouble after being caught making Instagram reels inside a special POCSO court during a trial related to kidnapping and gang rape. Claiming that his "mobile automatically started making videos," the man tried to defend his actions before the judge. However, the court deemed his explanation a "lame excuse" and sentenced him to 15 days of rigorous imprisonment.

According to a report by the Times of India, the incident unfolded when Constable Vineet Kumar noticed the man quietly recording videos while present in the court premises for a separate case under the IPC and the POCSO Act. The constable immediately informed Special Judge Narendra Pal Rana, who took serious note of the violation. The judge ordered the man’s phone to be confiscated and directed that a case be registered against him for breaching court rules. Etah: Prank Turns Tragic as 9-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suspected Heart Attack After Being Shooed by 6-Year-Old Girl.

The court emphasised that the man’s actions amounted to a violation of Section 23(4) read with Section 18 of the POCSO Act, which prohibits the publication or dissemination of a child victim’s identity. Judge Rana, in a detailed five-page order, stressed that such behaviour undermines the sanctity of judicial proceedings, especially in sensitive cases involving child victims. Etah: Man Having Dispute With Wife Dies by Suicide After Touching High-Tension Wire, UP Police Begin Probe as Disturbing Video of Burning Body Surfaces.

The ruling highlighted the importance of respecting courtroom protocols to ensure justice is delivered without interference. The Times of India report also noted that the man was asked to submit his reply within an hour, following which the punishment was pronounced. The judge clarified that the fine of INR 1,000, along with rigorous imprisonment, was imposed to serve as a deterrent against similar acts in the future.

