Chaos broke out outside Veerangana Avantibai Autonomous Medical College in Etah's Kotwali Nagar area on Saturday, September 20, when a couple who had allegedly eloped was confronted by the girl’s family. The family members publicly assaulted the young man, dragged him through the streets, and handed him over to the police at Kotwali Nagar station. A video of the incident, showing the youth being beaten and accused of kidnapping, has since gone viral on social media. According to Inspector Shambhunath Singh, the couple, both from Hathras district, are related and had come to Etah from Sikandrarao to visit relatives. The girl’s family reportedly opposed their relationship and caught them near the medical college while they were returning. Etah Shocker: Man Claims ‘Mobile Automatically Started Making Videos’ After Getting Caught Making Reels During POCSO Trial at Court in UP, Sentenced to 15 Days Imprisonment.

Man Beaten Up by Family of Woman He Eloped With in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

