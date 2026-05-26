‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Finale of Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya’s Hit Teen Drama

The highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama Euphoria is drawing to a close, marking the end of a chaotic chapter that jumped five years into the characters' futures. Following a four-year real-world hiatus, the series returned in April 2026 to follow the fractured adult lives of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). With the narrative tension reaching a boiling point, viewers are shifting their attention to the upcoming season finale. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Is Jacob Elordi’s Nate Dead in Episode 7? Here’s What Happens (SPOILER ALERT).

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 8 Streaming Details

The eighth and final episode of Season 3, titled "In God We Trust," is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Audiences in the United States can watch the broadcast live on HBO at 9:00 pm (ET) or stream it concurrently on HBO Max.

For international audiences, availability varies by region due to platform distribution rights. In India, the finale will be available on the JioHotstar app and website on Monday, June 1, 2026, starting at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). The finale is expected to maintain the show's standard one-hour runtime, concluding a season that industry insiders suggest may serve as the definitive end to the series.

What Happened in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3, Episode 7

The penultimate episode, titled "Rain or Shine," aired on May 24, 2026, and delivered several major structural shifts for the core cast. Most notably, the episode depicted a severe downfall for Nate Jacobs, who found himself deeply buried under massive financial debt. The closing sequences left his fate uncertain, with a distraught Cassie standing alongside him as his situation grew critical.

Cassie’s personal trajectory also hit a low point in Episode 7. Aside from dealing with the fallout of Nate's crisis, she faced professional and financial ruin after losing her acting job and her stream of revenue from a subscription-based media application.

Meanwhile, Rue Bennett continued to navigate her own volatile circumstances. After narrowly surviving a near-fatal car crash in the prior episode, Rue attempted to rectify her lingering drug debts and illicit dealings. While her situation remained incredibly dangerous, the return of her mentor, Ali, provided a brief glimmer of stability as she neared the end of her arc.

The current season of Euphoria has looked significantly different from its predecessors. Creator Sam Levinson implemented a five-year time jump, aging the characters into their mid-to-late 20s and moving the setting permanently away from East Highland High School. The production faced numerous delays and re-writes between 2022 and 2025, partly due to the busy schedules of its breakout stars, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, as well as the Hollywood labor strikes. ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Drops Loved-Up Moments With Boyfriend Scooter Braun From Australia Getaway.

The cast was also altered following the tragic passing of actor Angus Cloud in 2023, and the departures of cast members Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid prior to filming. For a closer look at what to expect in the final chapter, you can view the Euphoria Season 3 Finale Preview, which highlights the emotional stakes heading into the broadcast.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).