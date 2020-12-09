New Delhi, December 9: Farmers continue their protests at the Singhu border, a day after talks with Home Minister Amit Shah failed to end the deadlock. The farmer leaders have clearly stated that if Centre's proposal is on the repeal of the contentious laws, only then they will consider.

According to earlier reports, the Centre was to send a proposal to farmers by 11 am."If the writing is on the amendment, our position is very clear. If it's on the repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it and consider. That meeting (today's meeting with Centre) is cancelled. If the letter comes and we consider it positive, a meeting can be held tomorrow," said Hannan Molla, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha. Farmers' Protest Updates: Centre Likely to Send Proposal to Farmers a Day After Meeting With Amit Shah Failed to End Impasse.

If Centre's Proposal is on Repeal, Only Then we will consider:

They (Government) said they will send something in writing today. We have told them that if it's in writing, we'll look into it. We have our meeting at 12 pm today. A broader committee will discuss it: Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Azoc2Sv3EC — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

According to an India Today report, the proposed amendments could include-Strengthening APMCs, allowing local courts to hear disputes, a continuation of MSP and likely amendment in stringent law against stubble burning.

While protesting farmers fear the new laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety of the Minimum Support Price and do away with 'mandis', the government, on the other hand, maintains that it will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Farmers from across the country who have been on protest since November 26 at the borders of the national capital had called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. It was supported by several political parties and organisations.

