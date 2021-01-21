Pune, January 21: A total of five people lost their lives in the fire that erupted at an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra’s Pune. The five people, who died in the fire incident were reportedly the workers at the under-construction building. CEO of Serum Institute Adar Poonawala expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased workers.

The blaze seemed to have been erupted due to electrical fault. Poonawala in a tweet said, “We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation, we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed.” Fire at Serum Institute of India: Blaze Erupts at Terminal 1 Gate of SII in Pune.

Till now, four people have been rescued from the building. Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol confirmed the news to the media. He said. “The five people who died, were perhaps the workers at the under-construction building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it is being speculated that welding, that was going on at the building, caused the fire.” Serum Institute of India, Apart From Covishield, Is Working on Four More Vaccines Against Coronavirus, Says Official.

The spot where the blaze erupted is reportedly at a few minute-drive from the production facility of Covishield. Poonawala assured that there would be no loss to the production of Covishield. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation. The SII is manufacturing the vaccine against COVID-19 in partnership with Oxford University and British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca.

