Aizawl, October 22: Mizoram's Aizawl district authority has prohibited lighting fireworks and sky lanterns, among others, for a period of two months to prevent air and noise pollution in Diwali, officials said on Saturday. Aizawl District Magistrate Lalhriatzuali Ralte issued a notification prohibiting lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns, among others, during the Diwali festivity.

"I am of the opinion that lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns is posing air and noise pollution which may have adverse effects and whereas such indiscriminate use of fireworks may lead to undesirable incidents and injuries to the individuals and may cause fire and explosive hazards," the DM said in her order. Firecrackers Ban in India 2022: List of States Where Bursting of Crackers is Banned Or Permitted For Limited Time During Diwali.

The notification said: "There are sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 144 of Cr PC 1973 to prevent injuries to the public and danger to human life during this coming Diwali festival."

It said that no person shall possess, store, display, use, sell firecrackers and sky lanterns within Aizawl district and there is a total ban on the import and sale of these items. Firecracker Ban in West Bengal: Government Asks DMs To Issue Licences for Only Green Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali 2022.

The order shall remain inforce for a period of two months unless revoked earlier. Violation of the order during its validity shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order added.

